The government should move forward with applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria if the Supreme Court annuls the Regulation Law, MK Miki Zohar (Likud) said on Tuesday.

"I'm happy the Regulation Law passed. The nationalist-rightist government established two years ago is finally starting to act according to its agenda. I really hope that the Supreme Court will not intervene in legislative matters and in our decisions,” Zohar told Arutz Sheva.