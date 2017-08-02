The Beitar Jerusalem soccer team on Tuesday evening defeated Ironi Kiryat Shmona by a score of 2-0 at the Teddy Stadium, in the first game in the quarterfinals of the National Cup.
The game was the first under new head coach Sharon Mimer.
|
23:42
Reported
News BriefsShvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17
Soccer: Beitar Jerusalem defeats Kiryat Shmona 2-0
The Beitar Jerusalem soccer team on Tuesday evening defeated Ironi Kiryat Shmona by a score of 2-0 at the Teddy Stadium, in the first game in the quarterfinals of the National Cup.
The game was the first under new head coach Sharon Mimer.
Last Briefs