21:29 Reported News Briefs Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Betsy DeVos narrowly confirmed as education secretary Read more



Vice President Mike Pence breaks tie in Senate to confirm Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, 51-50. OU lauds Devos confirmation. ► ◄ Last Briefs