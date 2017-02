19:58 Reported News Briefs Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Amazon German site promotes sale of anti-Semitic book Read more



Wiesenthal Center protests Amazon Germany's promotion of book accusing Rothschild family of "controlling the world," financing Nazi party.