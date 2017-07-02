Major accident near Tarkumiya checkpoint‏

United Hatzalah volunteers are currently treating numerous injured persons following a major motor vehicle accident near the Tarkumiyah checkpoint. Most of the injured suffered light or moderate injuries.

Aryeh Amit, a volunteer EMT with United Hatzalah who responded to the accident reported: "A number of EMS personnel including two doctors, two paramedics, and a large number of EMT's were in the middle of a drill with their military reserve unit in a nearby training facility when the accident occurred. We got a call from the United Hatzalah dispatcher notifying us about the accident and we responded and were on scene in less than two minutes."

David Leff, head of the Beit Shemesh chapter of United Hatzalah, said: "We responded to the accident and treated one woman and two men in serious condition and another 10 people with mild injuries. Fire and Rescue teams, as well as IDF medical units, were dispatched to the scene and acted to rescue people from cars and treat them on the scene. Helicopters were called in to transport the injured to hospital."