15:54 Reported News Briefs Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Knesset to take action against incitement in Arab schools Read more



Knesset Education Committee instructs Education Ministry and Jerusalem Department of Education to report on incitement in UNRWA schools. ► ◄ Last Briefs