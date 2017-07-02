The Health Ministry warned on Tuesday against going into the water at the Zevulun Beach in Herzliya.
The warning followed the collapse of a sewage pipe at the entrance to a pumping station and the release of sewage into the sea.
|
14:47
Reported
News BriefsShvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17
Sewage warning at Herzliya's Zevulun Beach
The Health Ministry warned on Tuesday against going into the water at the Zevulun Beach in Herzliya.
The warning followed the collapse of a sewage pipe at the entrance to a pumping station and the release of sewage into the sea.
Last Briefs