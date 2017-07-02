UN envoy: Regulation law crosses 'thick red line'

(AFP) - UN envoy for the Middle East peace process Nickolay Mladenov said, Tuesday, that a new Israeli law legalizing Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria set a "very dangerous precedent." He told AFP, "This is the first time the Israeli Knesset legislates in the occupied Palestinian lands and particularly on property issues, " adding, "That crosses a very thick red line."

Mladenov said the law "opens the potential for the full annexation of the West Bank and therefore undermines substantially the two-state solution." He also raised the possibility the law could open Israel up to potential prosecution at the International Criminal Court, a threat the Jewish state's

attorney general has warned of.

Mladenov called for strong international condemnation of the legislation but declined to criticise the United States after President Donald Trump's

administration refused to comment on it, saying, "I think that is a very preliminary statement. Obviously they do need to consult, this is a new administration that has just come into office and they should be given the time and the space to find their policies."