PM: Israel fights terror, provides a service to Europe

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, Tuesday, "Israel has been at the forefront of the countries that fight militant Islam. We share our intelligence on terrorism.

Speaking at the beginning of a meeting with Belgian counterpart Charles Michel, Netanyahu stressed, "It's important to recognize that Israel is the strongest force in the Middle East that prevents the collapse of the Western part of the Middle East. If that were to happen, we would have untold misery to many, many more millions of residents of the Middle East and a great increase flow to Europe. Israel prevents that. In many ways it is the most powerful force, among others, that prevents this tragedy from increasing. And I think in this sense, Israel is doing an important service for the peoples of Europe, including Belgium."