Amona synagogue won't be destroyed

Following discussions between the rabbi of Amona and the Defense Ministry's legal advisor, it has been decided that the Samarian Jewish community's synagogue will be delicately dismantled and apparently relocated to a temporary location.

Attorney Gilad Corinaldi told Arutz Sheva "I think after the regulation law passed, thanks to the residents of Amona, it is important to convey the message that a synagogue in New York, Tel Aviv and Amona is a holy place. Prayers and tears are hear there. So it is important that it be preserved. This morning there's kind of a sad little victory. There is also a small consolation."