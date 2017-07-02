Anticipating High Court rejection of the regulation law for Judean and Samarian Jewish communities, the Jewish Home member of Knesset plans a bill that enables reinstatement of laws struck down by the court.
13:39
Reported
Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17
MK Smotrich sets sights on Supreme Court
