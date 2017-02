13:16 Reported News Briefs Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Britain condemns regulation law Britain condemned, Tuesday, the newly-passed regulation law for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. An official announcement claims that the new law endangers the possibility of implementing the two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinian Authority.



