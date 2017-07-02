From Wednesday: Drivers licenses at post offices

Starting Wednesday, motorists will be able to take out driving licenses at post offices around Israel as part of cooperation between the Ministry of Transportation and the Israel Postal Company.

That applies to any driver whose license has expires and has not received a new license at his or her address, lost, as well as cases of stolen or damaged driving licenses. Payment via the Postal Bank will be in cash. The driver will receive a temporary license and the permanent license will then be sent to his or her home.