Shaked: Tapuach Maarav ruling a settlement success

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked says that Tuesday's Supreme Court decision to order the demolition of 17 homes in the Samarian Jewish community of Tapuach Maarav "is an important success for the settlement enterprise in the land of Israel." Referring to the petition by Yesh Din claiming property rights by Arabs, she said the court ruled that there were no such rights."

Shaked said in a statement, "The community of Tapuach Maarav is regulated, the petition against it is erased and Tapuach Maarav can flourish and grow as of now. 17 trailers which sit outside state land will be relocated."