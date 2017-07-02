Hearing for representatives of Breaking Silence gallery

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat has ordered an urgent hearing Wednesday morning for the representatives of the Barbur Gallery, which is scheduled to host an event of Breaking the Silence, a group opposed to Israel's presence beyond the 1949 Armistice Line.

The municipality cited what it called "repeated violations of the instructions" of the [city's] legal advisor, noting, "the guidelines state clearly that the representatives of the gallery must not allow outside groups to use the gallery or its area as long as the gallery has no use-authority agreement regulating its activities."