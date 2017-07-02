Arab League accuses Israel of land theft

(AFP) - The Arab League accused Israel on Tuesday of "stealing the land" of Palestinian Authority residents after the Israeli parliament passed a law legalizing dozens of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. Under the law, Arab landowners will be compensated financially or with other land for private property on which Israelis built outposts without knowing it was private property or because the state allowed them to do so.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said, "The law in question is only a cover for stealing the land and appropriating the property of Palestinians." He called it a continuation of "Israeli policies aimed at eliminating any possibility of a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state."