Bennett: Next round of fighting a matter of time

Minister Naftali Bennett said, Tuesday, that Israel's next confrontation with dangers originating in Gaza and Lebanon "is a question of when rather than whether."

Speaking at a memorial for Ella Abekasis - killed protecting her brother from a Gaza rocket - the chairman of the Jewish Home party continued, "and this time we have to win, not a draw, but a clear victory to avoid the round after that. We will not be the only country in the world where a child cannot walk down the street without the danger that a missile will land on him. Our enemy spends all his time and resources to sow death among us."