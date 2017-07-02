Turkish minister hints at opposition to regulation law

Turkish Tourism Minister Nabi Avci hinted on Tuesday that his country would prefer that Israel's Supreme Court overturn the just-passed regulation law for Judea and Samaria. Following a meeting with Israeli counterpart Yariv Levin, Avci said, "We know there is controversy in Israel on this issue. We hope that the court will intervene and ultimately will make the right decision, according to international law."

Avci's visit is the first by a top government official from Turkey since the two countries patched up ties that were badly damaged over the death of ten Turkish citizens who attacked Israeli commandos when they boarded a ship that tried to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza.