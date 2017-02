The Supreme Court ordered, Tuesday, that 17 buildings in the Samarian Jewish community of Tapuach Maarav be demolished by April 2018.

The ruling came in a petition by the Yesh Din organization on behalf of residents of the Palestinian Authority community of Kafr Yassouf who claimed ownership of the land. During the hearing, the government declared its intent to legalize the community, leading to a rejection of a petition to uproot it completely.