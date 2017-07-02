Opinion: High Court likely to invalidate regulation law

Former Justice Minister Daniel Friedmann said on Tuesday that the chances of the Supreme Court invalidating the new regulation law for Judea and Samaria are high. Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Professor Friedmann explained that the law severely harms property rights. He said it does not even resemble regulations regarding similar situations in Israeli property law.

Regarding claims about international law, Friedmann said the International Criminal Court in the Hague is not justified in dealing with the legislation but its passage while the court is checking Palestinian Authority claims against Israel is a case of bad timing.