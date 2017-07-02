10:09 Reported News Briefs Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Turkey condemns regulation law (AFP) - Turkey condemned on Tuesday a new Israeli law regulating Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement that said, "We strongly condemn Israeli Parliament's adoption of a law that gives approval to various settlements consisting of 4,000 units built on the private property of the Palestinians." The ministry said the "unacceptable" Israeli policy contradicted United Nations Security Council resolutions and was "destroying the basis for the two-state solution." Read more



