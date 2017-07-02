09:59
  Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17

Report: 11 youths detained at Amona

Ten youths were detained for questioning and another was arrested on Tuesday, after they barricaded themselves in a building in Amona, according to reports reaching the Honenu legal-aid organization.

Border Police removed them from the building.



