Ten youths were detained for questioning and another was arrested on Tuesday, after they barricaded themselves in a building in Amona, according to reports reaching the Honenu legal-aid organization.
Border Police removed them from the building.
|
09:59
Reported
News BriefsShvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17
Report: 11 youths detained at Amona
