Galant: Be prepared for Gaza escalation before spring

Minister Yoav Galant, a member of the security cabinet, estimated Tuesday morning that there is a chance of military escalation on the Gaza border ahead of the spring.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio in response to Monday attacks originating in the Hamas-ruled area, the retired general said, "Shooting at citizens of the state of Israel is a violation of sovereignty, and attempts to damage the psyche. We will not let things like this go as if nothing happened but hit anyone who tries to harm us. Is this a process that will lead to an escalation in the end? In my estimation we will reach this round [of escalation] and I mark the coming spring as the point we need to be prepared for."