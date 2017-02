09:38 Reported News Briefs Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Likud Minister to Court: Don't nullify Regulation Law Read more



Tourism Minister Yariv Levin says the Supreme Court must respect the Knesset's approval of the regulation bill for Judea and Samaria, and stop legislating from the bench. ► ◄ Last Briefs