Regev to Barkat: Cancel Breaking the Silence event

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev sent an urgent letter to Mayor Nir Barkat of Jerusalem, Tuesday morning, requesting his immediate and direct involvement to prevent a lecture on Wednesday by Executive Director Yuli Noval of the Breaking the Silence organization, which is opposed to Israel's presence beyond the 1949 Armistice Line, at the city's Barbur Gallery.

According to publicity on social networks, the topic of the lecture is "The impact and involvement of settlers military activities in the territories". Among other things, Minister Regev wrote, "I expect you to instruct the relevant officials in the municipality to prevent the event on public property as required by the opinions of the attorney. In view of the short time frame, I ask your urgent intervention."