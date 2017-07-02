Highway 437 between Anatot and Hizme was congested on Tuesday morning because of a disabled tractor-trailer in one of the lanes traveling in the direction of Jerusalem.
Police asked motorists to take alternate routes.
Jerusalem-bound Route 437 congested by disabled truck
