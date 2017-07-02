The Soros Fund Management firm, which is linked to billionaire hedge-funder and progressive activist George Soros, doled out tens of thousands of dollars to Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, John Kasich and Lindsey Graham, among others.
News BriefsShvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17
Report: Soros funded anti-Trump Republicans
