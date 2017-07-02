Yadlin: Demand that Hamas take responsibility in Gaza

Former military-intelligence chief Amos Yadlin says Israel must demand that Hamas take responsibility for what happens in Gaza.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio following Monday's rocket attack on Ashkelon by a Gaza Salafist group, Yadlin said, "Israel cannot run after every ephemeral organization which fires at it and relieve the one who controls the area of responsibility. I'm sure if there is a chance in the field to hit the Salafis that will be done as well, but this micro. The macro is to demand from the one controlling the area - and the terrorist organization called Hamas rules Gaza with absolute control - responsibility for what happens in Gaza."