Sentencing is scheduled on Tuesday for Yosef Zvi Barkan, the exterminator responsible for the death of sisters Abigail and Yael Gross in Jerusalem three years ago.

Last month an indictment was filed against Barkan as part of a plea bargain, in which he was charged with two counts of manslaughter and four counts of serious injury. According to the indictment, he would admit the offenses and serve three years imprisonment, probation and compensation of 200 thousand shekels to the Gross family.