President asked not to pardon Olmert

Executive Director Shavi Gatenio of the Association for Progressive Democracy has sent a letter to President Reuven Rivlin, asking him to reject former prime minister Ehud Olmert's request for a pardon.

Olmert is in prison for a corruption conviction. Gatenio told Arutz Sheva, "At this very difficult hour for democracy, when each day you open the newspaper and you see the prime minister, ministers and mayors in investigations on issues of corruption, there is no room for pardoning a prime minister who was convicted in serious cases of corruption."