07:46 Reported News Briefs Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Ashkelon mayor to be indicted for bribery Indictments will be filed in the Tel Aviv District Court on Tuesday, charing Mayor Itamar Shim'oni of Ashkelon with bribery and breach of trust. Prosecutors rejected his claims during a pre-indictment hearing.



