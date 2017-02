A test of emergency sirens is scheduled for 10:05 Tuesday morning in the Sharon area, northeast of Tel Aviv.

The test will consist of an up and down sounding of the siren. In addition, there will be alerts via the Homefront Command application, beepers for the hard of hearing and the Emtza' Haderech radio station. In case of a real emergency, an additional siren will sound. The complete list of test locations can be found on the Homefront Command's website.