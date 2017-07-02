18 wanted terror suspects arrested

The Israel Defense Forces arrested 18 people, Monday evening in the Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, who were wanted on suspicion of involvement in terror and violent disorders directed at Israelis.

Three of the detainees are Hamas members. Five suspects were arrested in A-Ram, just north of Jerusalem, three in the northern Samarian village of Qabatiya, next to Jenin. Pairs of suspects were arrested in the southern Samarian villages of Silwad and Kobar and the Judean village of Hussan. The detainees were turned over to security agencies for further investigation.