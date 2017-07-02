05:42 Reported News Briefs Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Hamas terror suspect sent to administrative detention The IDF on Monday ordered administrative detention for Palestinian Arab journalist and Hamas member Mohammed al-Qiq, AFP reports. The 34-year-old Qiq was freed by Israel last May from a six-month prison term following a 94-day hunger strike. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs