PLO: Regulation Law legalizes land theft

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Monday blasted the Regulation Law, which passed its second and third readings in the Knesset, saying it is a means to "legalize theft".

In a statement, PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat said “the Israeli parliament has just approved a law to legalize theft of Palestinian land. Looting is illegal. All Israeli settlements in Occupied Palestine are illegal and a war crime regardless of any law passed by the Israeli parliament or any decision taken by any Israeli judge.