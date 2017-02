04:44 Reported News Briefs Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Radiohead to perform in Israel The acclaimed British rock band Radiohead will perform in Israel this summer, JTA reports Monday. The band, which has sold over 30 million albums around the world, will play at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park in July, according to the report. The specific show dates and ticket prices have not yet been released. Read more



