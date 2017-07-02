'This is a new day for Judea and Samaria'

The Regulation Law which the Knesset approved on Monday evening is historic in more ways than one, said MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home).

“This is an historic day because for the first time in many years we are bringing the decision-making process back to the Knesset, back to the people. The decision about the future of the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria will not be made in the rooms of the attorneys general, not in the halls of the judges of the Supreme Court and definitely not by the radical leftist organizations,” he said.