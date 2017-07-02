01:16
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17

Peace Now: We'll appeal to the Supreme Court

The Peace Now organization announced on Monday night that it intends to act against the Regulation Law using legal means.

"The Regulation Law is a disgrace to the Knesset. We will appeal to the Supreme Court," said the organization.



Last Briefs