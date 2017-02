00:13 Reported News Briefs Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Livni: This is a bad day for Israel MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) blasted on Monday evening the approval of the Regulation Law. "This is a bad day in the history of Israel. An extreme and aggressive minority, sponsored by a weak leader, leads us to Masada. We must replace them - this is war for our home," she said.



