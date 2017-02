Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, welcomed the approval of the Regulation Law in the Knesset.

“The enactment of the Regulation Law would be a correction to the shameful injustice done to the residents of Judea and Samaria, who have been living for 50 years under military rule and are suffering systematic discrimination and violation of the principle of equality before the law. Tonight we ensured that this injustice is corrected through the Regulation Law,” he said.