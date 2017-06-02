23:41 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Smotrich: This is an historic day MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) welcomed the passing of the Regulation Law. "This is an historic day for the settlement enterprise and for the State of Israel. Today Israel determined that development and promotion of the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria is an Israeli interest, as noted in the goal of the law. The law states that in cases where the State of Israel sent its sons in good faith to settle on lands which are not state-owned lands, the landowner will be compensated and we will no longer have to expel Jews from their homes in the land of our ancestors. From here we will continue to apply the sovereignty and to develop the settlement enterprise.” Read more



