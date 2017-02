The police are asking the public's help in finding 14-year-old Stav Hajaj, who has not been seen or heard from since leaving his boarding school in the Hadera area on Sunday.

He is described as 1.7 meters/5 foot seven inches tall, slim, who was wearing a blue training suit and sports shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call the national police switchboard (100) or the Hadera station at (04) 632-7444.