Disconnection of illegal Yesha water hookups up 50%

The Defense Ministry's Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria reported on Monday that disconnection of illegal connections to water systems rose 50 percent in 2016.

Addressing local council heads regarding the lack of supplies, the head of the Civil Administration said it formulated a comprehensive master plan for the long term in cooperation with the Water Authority and Mekorot national water company which will provide solutions for all populations in the region up to 2040 alongside the Implementation of a plan for providing solutions in the immediate future.