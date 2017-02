20:02 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Regulation law: A political problem - not a legal one Read more



Yifah Segal of the International Legal Forum says the regulation bill before the Knesset is not a legal problem, but politicians are trying to frame it that way.