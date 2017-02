Hamas spokesmen called on international and regional bodies, Monday, "to curb occupation forces before deterioration and escalation of the security situation in the area." They said, "Israel will bear full responsibility for the consequences of its aggression in Gaza."

They spoke amid Israeli airstrikes and tank fire in response to a Salafist group's rocket attack on Ashkelon and an unclaimed firing of light weapons at an Israel Defense Forces unit at the Gaza security fence.