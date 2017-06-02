Coalition chairman: We'll vote without the PM

While the Knesset has avoided an earlier-than-scheduled vote on the regulation bill for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, Coalition Chairman David Bitan has told Walla! that the vote will take place without Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who told reporters he would take part in the vote.

The prime minister's return to Israel from Britain is not expected before 1:00 am, following a delay in his meeting with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. Bitan said, "There is no point in waiting, in light of the fact that the opposition has withdrawn its objections to the law."