Police are investigating the death of a 19-year old from wounds suffered in a stabbing in the northern Israel Arab city of Umm El-Fahm.
The young man died at a local clinic where he had been brought in critical condition.
19:16
News BriefsShvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17
Stabbing death in Umm El-Fahm
