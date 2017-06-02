The Knesset discussed the Regulation Law for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, due to go to second and third readings on Monday evening. The opposition tried unsuccessfully to bring the vote forward.
|
18:47
Reported
News BriefsShvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17
Stormy Knesset session over Regulation Law
