Survey: Israel has highest rate of private legislation

In recent years, the rate of private legislation out of all measures to come before the Knesset is 51 percent, compared to only 29 percent in Britain, 26 percent in Germany and 12 percent in France, according to research conducted by the Movement for Governability and Democracy. The survey indicated only 3.8 of those bills got final approval.

The authors argue that the phenomenon of private bills actually hinders the functioning of the Knesset members who rush to submit idle proposals and neglect the supervision of government work. The authors side with Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked's initiative to reduce private bills, which met opposition on Monday in the Knesset House Committee.