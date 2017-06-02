'Jerusalem actions strengthens terrorist recruiting'

Jordan's King Abdullah II said on Monday, "What is happening in Palestine and Jerusalem strengthens the ability of terrorists to recruit people and inflames the feelings of all Muslims," according to Yediot Ahronot.

Meeting with reporters a few days after returning from his visit to the United States, the king said that during his visit he stressed the importance of resolving the Israel-Palestinian Authority issue. He noted that senior officials of the new US administration respect the views of Jordan on dealing with a multitude of challenges.